Fri Mar 13, 2020
BR
Bureau report
March 13, 2020

Thousands visit book fair at UET despite rain

National

PESHAWAR: The torrential rain could not deter students from visiting the two-day book fair at the University of Engineering and Technology, which concluded on Thursday. Thousands of students thronged the book fair to buy books on different subjects arranged for them on subsidised prices. More than 60 stalls of different books had been arranged during the event. Students from the university and the adjacent university visited the stalls.

