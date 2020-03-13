Hut fire victims of Tharparkar given assistance by PBM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has provided financial assistance to the victims of a fire in 35 mud huts near Tharparkar area of Sindh province. Earlier, a team of PBM visited the venue of tragedy to evaluate the damages and losses of the owners of mud huts.

PBM managing director Aon Abbas Buppi will present a comprehensive report to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the aid provided to victims of inferno.

He said the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal played its role in materialising the dream of transforming Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Madina. Buppi directed the provincial PBM management to help poor victims of mud huts. The fire erupted in a hut while making tea and engulfed neighbouring huts inflicting huge losses to poor people.