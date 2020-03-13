Security for trains beefed up

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways police have increased security of trains to ensure safety to passengers attending Raiwind congregation.

Pakistan Railways Police Acting Inspector General has issued directives to the officers concerned to provide foolproof security to passengers. He also directed them to increase patrolling to avoid any untoward accident.

He directed strict monitoring at the entry gates and departure gates. Meanwhile, the staff of Bomb Disposal Squad was asked to stand at the entrance of stations to monitor the passengers with metal detector.