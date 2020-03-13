Path to regional peace passes through Afghanistan: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the path to regional stability and peace passes through Afghanistan.

The Army chief chaired a Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters on Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar wrote in a series of tweets.

The forum reviewed operational preparedness, situation along the Line of Control (LoC), geo-strategic environment and national and regional security situation with a particular emphasis on the Afghanistan Peace Process.

“The path to regional stability and peace passes through Afghanistan,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying. “Collaborative approach and patience can help overcome all challenges for which Pakistan is ready to play its part with utmost sincerity.”

The forum also discussed the emerging situation with regards to Covid-19 and preventive measures taken at the Army level. Gen Bajwa directed all concerned to gear up preparations in support of national effort to counter this pandemic in case of any eventuality.