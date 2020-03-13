PSL to go on sans spectators over virus fears

Ag AFP

KARACHI: As the 21st coronavirus patient was confirmed in Pakistan on Thursday, authorities in the country enacted several new measures, such as ensuring the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi be devoid of spectators and extending school closures in Sindh, while Punjab declared a medical emergency.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan of Covid-19 rose to 21 after Gilgit-Baltistan reported its third patient. Two other patients were reported in GB earlier. Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 15 of the total confirmed cases. One case has been reported each in Islamabad, Hyderabad and Quetta.

The Punjab government declared a medical emergency. “All the departments have to work together with the health department,” provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid said, after the patient in GB was confirmed. “We need to take the coronavirus epidemic seriously.”

In Sindh, PSL matches in Karachi from Friday (today) onward will be held without any spectators, a spokesperson of the provincial government said on Thursday. “Sindh Govt has decided that the remaining matches of PSL in Karachi will take place without any crowd. This decision has been made after consultation with all stakeholders including the Pakistan Cricket Board,” Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet.

Fans were allowed to come to the stadium for Thursday’s match after taking appropriate precautions. The matches from Friday and onwards will be played behind closed doors, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said. Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “Health and safety is paramount and takes precedence over cricket. The PCB takes the health and safety of its players, spectators, officials, media, service providers and security personnel very seriously.”

In a separate measure, the provincial government announced that all educational institutions in the province would remain closed till May 30. “Summer vacations are being preponed in Sindh and schools in Sindh will reopen on the 1st of June 2020. Decision has been made by cabinet,” Wahab tweeted later in the day.

The move comes as sporting events around the world have been cancelled or postponed over the virus, including the suspension of NBA games in North America. Social media users in Pakistan voiced concerns over authorities continuing to host games despite a rise in coronavirus cases.

“Still trying to understand why PSL hasn’t been canceled during a GLOBAL PANDEMIC,” tweeted Pakistan novelist Fatima Bhutto. “World’s best sports events are cancelled but in Pakistan flight operations are still going on, PSL is still not banned... Where we’re headed?” added Twitter user Asim Siddiq.

However, officials insisted the situation was under control. In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, officials encouraged fans attending games to wash their hands and refrain from hugging, shaking hands and spitting. “We have ensured all kinds of safety measures at the PSL matches, so the people can enjoy cricket,” said Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government spokesman. “Spectators would be scanned and they would be able to wash and sanitise their hands before entering into the stadium.”

Pakistan has recorded just 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — including several in Karachi — but no deaths, according to Mumtaz Ali Khan from the National Institute of Health. This year’s PSL tournament is the first in the league’s five-year history to in its entirety on home soil. Previous seasons saw a portion of matches held in the United Arab Emirates over security fears.