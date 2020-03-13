Students receive scholarships

Rawalpindi: A total of 60 students got worth Rs2.389 million under HEC Merit & Need Base and Gurmani Foundation Scholarships in a ceremony held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

The ceremony was organized by PMAS-AAUR Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement (FA&UA) in which Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman was the chief guest while Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Director FA&UA Waqas Ahmad and Registrar Aqeel Sultan were also present. Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Vice Chancellor PMAS - AAUR advised the students to study with commitment. He also briefed the students that all necessary academic and research facilities are available in scientific labs. University Management is committed for provision of Quality Education to the talented students.