National Jr Tennis gets under way

LAHORE: As many as 30 matches were decided on the opening day of the Servis Tyres National Junior Tennis Championship 2020 which started here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Thursday.

The matches were played in the men's singles (Punjab Ranking) boys U-18, boys U-16 and boys/girls U-10 categories. A large number of players are participating in the mega event from across the country, where enthralling and exciting matches are being witness by players, their families and tennis lovers.

In men’s singles (Punjab Ranking) first round, Aakif Hussain beat Kamran Qureshi 8-2, Nadir Ahmad beat Ibrahim 8-4, Mian Bilal beat Kashif Hussain 8-1, Kamran Malik beat Yousaf Masih 8-6, Hassan Changez beat Ahtesham Sattar 8-6, Jabir Ali beat Haroon Zahid 8-4, Zaryab Pirzada beat Umair Javeed 8-3, Musa Haroon beat Zohaib Raza 8-5, Hassan Riaz beat Ahmad Amir 8-1, Zainul Abideen beat Mohammad Ali 8-6 and Rana Humayun beat Hassan Kamran 8-2.

In U-18 first round, Faizan Fayyaz beat Ahmad Amir 6-2, 6-1, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Sameer Ahmad 6-2, 6-3, Hamza Jawad beat Mohammad Ali 6-2, 6-0, Nadir Ahmad beat Ali Haroon Sheikh 6-0, 6-4, Ifham Rana beat Musa Haroon 6-4, 7-5, Tauheed Awais beat Ahmer Saeed 6-3, 6-4 and Ahtesham Arif beat Zainul Abideen 6-3, 6-3.

In U-16 first round, Ahtesham Arif beat Muneeb Majeed 6-0, 6-1, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Shahzaib Zahid 6-2, 6-0, Ali Haroon Sheikh beat Moavia Butt 6-2, 6-4, Ahmad Nael beat Arman Kamran 6-0, 6-1, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Asad Zaman 6-4, 6-2, Tauheed Awais beat Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-3 and Hamza Jawad beat Yahya Musa Luni 6-0, 6-1. In U-10 first round, Zohaib Afzal Malik thrashed Aalay Hussain 4-0, 4-0 while Habib Ullah beat Ali Usman 4-2, 5-3.

Rashid Malik, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the championship. The finals of the event will be played on Sunday (March 15) at 300 pm. On Friday pre-quarters of men's singles, boys U-18, boys U-16 boys/girls U-12 and boys/girls U-10 will be played.