Jashan-e-Baharan sports events in full swing

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Department is organizing Jashan-e-Baharan sports events in all parts of Punjab province. These events will remain continue till March 31, 2020.

The competitions of hockey, cricket, badminton, football, volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, table tennis, basketball, cycling, marathon and mini marathon race, karate, gymnastics, taekwondo, athletics, tug-of-war, deaf cricket, mas-wrestling, mat wrestling, wheel chair race, boxing, rugby, shooting ball, archery, wushu and desi kushti are underway in all nine divisions of Punjab till March 31, 2020.

“Punjab’s thousands of male and female players from all nine divisions and 36 districts are exhibiting their potential with great passion in Jashan-e-Baharan sports events,” Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said this in a statement on Thursday.

“Students from different educational institutions including top schools, colleges and universities are also taking part in Jashan-e-Baharan sports competitions quite actively.

Punjab Sports Department is also organizing Jashan-e-Baharan Physical Disabled Sports Mela for special people in different parts of the province under the supervision of respective divisional and district sports officers,” he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further informed that several districts of Punjab are holding boys and girls inter-school sports competitions to engage young generation in healthy and positive activities.