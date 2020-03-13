PUC calls for Youm-e-Dua

LAHORE : On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), ‘Youm-e-Dua’ will be observed all over the country for eradication of coronavirus from the country.

Every man in society should play his role in making awareness against the virus.

Ulema and religious scholars will also educate public in Friday congregations on awareness about coronavirus.

In a statement, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said coronavirus has turned into a pandemic and being Muslims, ‘we should seek guidance from Quran-o-Sunnah to cope with virus’.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi urged Ulema and religious scholars to educate public in Friday congregations about precautionary measures to tackle the virus.

People should be informed that cleanliness is as half part of our faith and we should keep and ensure cleanliness in our surroundings to control this pandemic. If we say five times prayer a day and make ablution, we can defeat coronavirus from our society, he said.