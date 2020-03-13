Woman arrested for killing husband

LAHORE : Green Town investigation police arrested a woman and her paramour for killing her husband.

Accused woman Salma had allegedly extra-marital relations with Irfan for the last 18 years and she wanted to get rid of her husband, Zarrar Khan. On the day of the incident, Salma served sleeping pills to her husband and later strangled him with the abetment of her paramour. She also tried to mislead police by painting the cold blooded murder as robbery-cum-murder.

accidents: At least 11 people died and 670 suffered injuries in road accidents in the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 652 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 375 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals and 295 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by rescue medical teams.

CCPO: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed inspected the construction work on the building of Yaki Gate police station.

The CCPO was informed that 75 per cent construction work on the three-storey building over two canals had been completed. The CCPO expressed dissatisfaction with the new building's design and quality of construction, saying that the architecture of the building did not meet the modern-day requirements. “Building also does not have proper lighting and ventilation” he observed. The CCPO was told that the case of shops outside the main entrance of the building was pending before a civil court.

Zulfiqar Hameed directed that steps be taken to remove the injunction. “Police station is being constructed for the convenience of the citizens so toilets should be spacious and size of windows be enlarged” said the CCPO. Zulfiqar Hameed while showing his displeasure directed the officers concerned to ask the contractor to make the required changes to the building within a week.