Wing commander martyred in F-16 crash in capital

ISLAMABAD: Wing Commander Noman Akram, a career officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), embraced Shahadat when his F-16 aircraft crashed near the Shakarparian area of the federal capital while carrying out rehearsal for the Pakistan Day Parade.

The F-16 aircraft of Wing Commander Noman Akram crashed in an area close to the Parade Ground, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) sources confirmed. The brave Wing Commander of PAF who was Officer Commanding of No9 Squadron, earlier flew from PAF Base Mushaf, Sargodha, and met the tragic incident while rehearsing near the Shakarparian area of Islamabad.

The PAF did not issue a press release regarding the incident. However, thesources said that Board of Inquiry had been ordered to ascertain causes of the incident. “He was not only a career officer but also a loving and nice personality,” an officer of PAF told ‘The News.’

Son of Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Akram, the Shaheed fighter pilot won the coveted Inter Squadron Armament competition of PAF in October, 2019 being declared the best marksman. The No 9 Squadron enjoys the unique distinction as it had been commanded by seven chiefs of the air staff on different occasions.

The President, Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa have expressed deep sense of shock over the martyrdom of Wing Commander Noman Akram in a tragic incident. The ISPR in a statement said the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid glowing tribute on Shahadat of braveheart Wing Commander Noman Akram in the line of duty. General Bajwa said that laying one’s life is the ultimate sacrifice one can make for the defence of the motherland. “May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and sincere prayers for the bereaved family,” the COAS said in his condolence message.

The ISPR also shared a photo of the Shaheed officer with General Bajwa and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

A private television channel also released video statement of Wing Commander which was recorded on September 6, last in which he maintained that they were always ready to defend the country while continuing legacy of PAF and were ready sacrifice their lives for the motherland.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq also condoled the martyrdom of the PAF officer, proposing that the March 23 Parade should be named after Wing Commander Noman Akram as a tribute.