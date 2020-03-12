Reception held for ICCI delegation

Islamabad : Former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Khalid Iqbal Malik hosted a dinner in honor of ICCI delegation visited Kartarpur corridor headed by Zafar Bakhtawari, says a press release.

In his address on the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik said that the conspiracy to create distances between Muslims and Sikhs during the establishment of Pakistan was made but after the establishment of Kartarpur Corridor under the leadership of Qamar Javed Bajwa and PM Imran Khan the friendship between the two religions and feelings of brotherhood are moving forward with a good pace.

ICCI former president Zafar Bakhtawari said through this venture that new bond of friendship between Muslims and Sikhs are being developed and that the arrival of Sikhs from all over the world is continuing which will improve ultimately the tourism & Pakistan’s economy. Interfaith harmony will also be promoted in the world through this great venture he added.

Former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Zahid Maqbool said that he has spent 20 years abroad and he has many Sikh friends.