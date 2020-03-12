Condolence reference for Amanullah

LAHORE :A condolence reference was held at Alhamra for renowned comedian Amanullah Khan in collaboration with the Cultural Journalist Foundation of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was the chief guest of the event which was participated by a large number of artistes. The minister said Amanullah Khan was the hero of his field. Amanullah was considered the best stage performer of Pakistan who performed in hundreds of stage dramas. Amanullah was king of comedy, the minister said, adding that all junior artistes used to call him Guru.

Lahore Art Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan paid tributes to versatile and spontaneous comedian Amanullah Khan for his services and said that Amanullah was a valuable asset to the stage, comedy and drama industry. Ather Ali Khan said the service render by Amanullah for showbiz industry specially in the field of comedy would be remembered for long. Noted actors Sohail Ahmed and Khalid Abbas Dar, and Amanullah’s son Amanat also attended the ceremony and expressed their views.