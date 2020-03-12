Hindus protest against couple’s ‘abduction’

A large number of people belonging to the Hindu community held a demonstration on Khayaban-e-Mujahid in Phase-V of the Defence neighbourhood on Wednesday to protest against the alleged disappearance of a Hindu couple of Karachi.

The protesters blamed an influential female resident of the area for the alleged disappearance. They claimed that the woman first accused her domestic help, namely Raja Rotash, of stealing valuables from her house and beat him up badly before getting him and his wife, namely Popal Daropati, kidnapped with the help of her thugs. The couple has reportedly been taken to Nawabshah.

Political leaders, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs Shahzad Qureshi and Raja Azhar Khan, also participated in the protest.

The protesters claimed that the couple had been missing for the past three days. They said Raja Rotash was a sanitary worker employed at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and he also worked at the bungalow of the woman in question.

They claimed Raja Rotash was initially kept at the bungalow for two days and severely tortured. They said they believe the couple has been booked in a fake case but their families are not being told about their whereabouts.