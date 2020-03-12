SCSW seeks action over foul language against women on television

The Sindh Commission on the Status on Women (SCSW) on Wednesday condemned the anti-women statements made on television, saying that such statements attempted to derail and undermine the work women’s rights groups and organisations had done to promote gender equality in the country.

Such statements also endangered the lives of many women fighting against the established patriarchal institutional structures in our society, the SCSW said. The commission urged the authorities concerned to take strict action against such damaging comments and use of foul language against women and those channels that promoted misogyny.

The commission maintained that Pakistan had taken several initiatives to promote gender equality and human rights in the country, such as the National Policy for Development and Empowerment of Women, Criminal Law (Amendment) (Offences Relating to Rape), Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act and National Plan of Action on Human Rights.

The SCSW also recalled that the constitution also ensured and protected the rights of women. The articles 25 (1) and (2) of the constitution declared that all citizens were equal before the law and entitled to equal protection of the law. The Article 34 also ensured full participation of women in all spheres of life. Lastly, the 18th Amendment ensured increased resources for provinces to work on women's empowerment.

The commission said Pakistan had also taken on a number of international commitments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Beijing Platform for Action, Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, and Sustainable Development Goals. The SCSW acknowledged the importance of holding social debates but said the authorities should discourage the use of such foul language and hate speech.