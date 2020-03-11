PRU conducts different rugby courses

LAHORE: Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has conducted a number of rugby courses besides the latest L2 ICIR rugby medical course to improve the standard of the game across the country.

After completion of Level I course, the L2 ICIR medical course was completed by Course Director Dr Namith Sankalpana, who came from Sri Lanka for this special assignment. He was ably assisted by Faculty Member/Medic Educator Dr Mohsin Aziz.

The participants of the course included Hafiz Sheraz Arshad (Lahore), Talha Usman (Kasur), Hafiz Ehtsham ul Haq (Multan), Muhammad Bin Zia (Lahore),Tayyaba Amjad (Faisalabad), Ms Uraiporn Dankamon (Thailand).

Besides this course, the PRU also conducted other courses for the development and promotion of the game across the country. World Rugby Educator Shakeel Ahmad also conducted Level I and Level II coaching courses in Vehari, where a good number of coaches took part.

Meanwhile, PRU also engaged more than 200 participants in the 'Get into Rugby' program to promote rugby at the highest level. PRU Head Coach and Educator Shakeel Ahmad conducted the course and guide the participants about salient features of the game and train them well how to improve the standard of rugby in Pakistan.

"Get into Rugby" is one of the most popular programs of the Asia Rugby and World Rugby, under which the students of schools, colleges and universities are involved in this beautiful game and different game related skills and techniques are taught to them by the qualified coaches. PRU Chairman Fawzi Khawaja has said that it is their utmost effort to improve the "GIR" programme and involve maximum number of participants in the program and by implementing this programme with proper training and education every year, they are keen to produce a big lot of rugby coaches and players, which will surely help the country in excelling this game and earn laurels at higher level.