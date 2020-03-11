National Ladies Tennis delayed

ISLAMABAD: Women Day Exclusive Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Championship has been delayed for a week and will now be played from March 16-20.

The championship, which was scheduled to be played from March 11 to 15, has been delayed due to rain forecast in twin cities.Tournament will be played at Syed Dilawar Abbas (PTF) Tennis Complex tennis courts in Islamabad. Players can take part in six different categories which include ladies singles, ladies doubles, girls juniors u-18, girls u-14, girls u-12 and girls u-10. Interested players can send their entries to Tournament Director Mahvish Chishtie.