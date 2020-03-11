MA Final IR External exam result announced

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Professor Dr M Arshad Azmi, on Tuesday declared the result of the MA Final (External) International Relations Annual Examination 2018.

The gazette issued mentioned that 844 candidates registered, 814 of them appeared in the papers, and 87 candidates cleared their exams with first division, while 353 students passed with second division. The overall pass percentage was 54.05.

It showed that Muhammad Irfan, son of Bashir Ahmed Bhutta, having seat number 521344, obtained 656 marks out of total of 1,000 marks and clinched the overall first position. Syeda Munazza Razi, daughter of Syed Razi Abid, seat number 532019, received 654 marks and second position, while Muhammad Waseem Khan, son of Ghulam Ghaus Khan, seat number 521285, got 651 marks for the third position.