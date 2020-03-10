COVID-19 in China – a Pakistani student’s experience

I want to share my personal experience regarding COVID-19 as I am still living in Wuhan (China) and a student in Wuhan Textile University.

When the news of COVID-19 spread, many countries decided to evacuate their students from China, but at that time the government of Pakistan decided not to evacuate their students from Wuhan (China) because of the trust level. This was the right decision of the government of Pakistan at that juncture.

The countries, including America, France, Germany and even Bangladesh, evacuated their students from Wuhan and other Chinese universities as precautionary measures, but Pakistan stuck to its principle stance that the Pakistani students in China could have better and improvised medical facilities as compared to Pakistan.

I like to add that the Pakistani students in China, including Wuhan Textile University, are not allowed to go outside. In fact, nobody can freely move outside without the permission of the Chinese government as the situation is much critical here nowadays, but still the government of China is doing its optimum best and utilising its efforts to overcome the situation and now it seems so that they are almost successful. The teachers, especially from the International Education College, are always available for any kind of help. We, the Pakistani students pursuing our studies at Wuhan Textile University, provide them a list regarding our need-based articles and they provide us the required items from marts located outside the university. As COVID-19 spread from human to human so it’s a great risk to go outside in such a critical situation, but the teachers from the International Education College are still going outside just to help us and they are always worried about us. President of China Mr Xi Jinping, who is monitoring the whole situation and taking report of every moment, has given a message to his nation that be patience as we will soon win the fight against the disaster.

—Contributed by Hassan Ali

A student in Wuhan Textile University, Wuhan, China