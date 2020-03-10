FAPUASA condemns termination of teachers

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has condemned the termination of faculty members of Gomal University and Hazara University.

A press statement on Monday said the actions were taken by the previous administration of the two universities. It said the faculty members who had raised voice against the alleged illegal actions of the administrations of the universities were victimized and terminated.

“The administration was involved in irregular hiring, sexual harassment and many other corrupt practices,” said the president of the association Dr Sohail Yousaf, in the statement. The association demanded Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmud Khan and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmud to reinstate all terminated teachers except those involved in sexual harassment. It asked the federal government to conduct a judicial inquiry against former vice-chancellor of Gomal University and his administration and nullify all alleged irregular appointments.