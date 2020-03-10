SCBA delegation takes up lawyers problems with CJP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Executive Body of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA, headed by its president Syed Qalb-e-Hassan and comprising cabinet members on Monday, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, in Supreme Court.

The meeting was a working session between Bench and Bar to discuss issues faced by the Supreme Court Bar Association at the Supreme Court. The members of the Supreme Court Bar Association thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan for providing this opportunity to discuss issues face to face.

They informed the chief justice about the issues and hurdles being faced by them like rotation of benches at branch registries, issuance of final cause list, supplementary cause list, adjustment of cases and urgent applications.

Meanwhile, the chief justice of Pakistan apprised them that benches have been constituted at branch registries on rotation basis to clear the backlog. Regarding cause lists, the CJP told them that tentative cause-list will be issued one month before fixation of case, one week will be given to advocates for the adjustment of the cases.

The CJP said that supplementary cause list will be issued one day before the case; however, applications regarding urgent hearing are also being disposed of with appropriate orders for fixation.

The chief justice reiterated the fact that all out efforts are being made to dispose of cases to dispense justice to public at large.