Conspiracies against govt to fail: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest, including matters pertaining to southern Punjab secretariat.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that the PTI government would complete its term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The conspirators should justify the loot made in their tenure and the politics of those, who made the country bankrupt, has ended forever, he added. He emphasised that conspirators would remain unsuccessful and the propagandists would also face defeat.

The government remained involved in public-welfare during the last one and a half year. On the contrary, the past rulers spent billions of rupees on their personal projections, he lamented.

The government will burn the midnight oil to fulfill the promises as it performs and does not make false claims. The matter of southern Punjab secretariat will be solved amicably, he added.

Jehangir Tareen said that most transparent government was constantly engaged in public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition has no agenda. The opposition parties are scattered due to chaos. He made it clear that in-house change would not occur nor there would be any mid-term elections. The hopes of dreamers will remain unfulfilled and the PTI will also win the next elections. He said the progress made with regard to the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat was praiseworthy.