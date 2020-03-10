US begins withdrawing some troops from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The US has begun withdrawing some troops from Afghanistan, part of the initial drawdown to 8,600, a spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan announced on Monday.

The move is part of the historic agreement signed between the US and Taliban late last month that sets into motion the potential for a full withdrawal of US troops who have been fighting in the country since 2001.

The US has 135 days from the signing of the agreement to reduce troop numbers from the current total of 12,000 to 13,000 currently in the country. "In accordance with the US-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration and the US-Taliban Agreement, US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has begun its conditions-based reduction of forces to 8,600 over 135 days, reported foreign media on Monday.

USFOR-A maintains all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives—including conducting counterterrorism operations against al-Qaeda and ISIS-K and providing support to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces. USFOR-A is on track to meet directed force levels while retaining the necessary capabilities," US Forces Afghanistan spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said in a statement.

If the Taliban meet the conditions of the agreement, the remaining US troops are supposed to depart within 14 months. While US officials have repeatedly stressed that the withdrawal is "conditions based," the initial drawdown comes as the Taliban has continued to conduct dozens of deadly attacks against America's Afghan allies.