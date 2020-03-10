Aqeel, Aisam help Pakistan stun European powerhouse

ISLAMABAD: In one of the biggest upsets of Davis Cup history, two unsung heroes of Pakistan tennis Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq helped Pakistan finish off European tennis powerhouse Slovenia 3-0 within single day as the host country stays amongst the World Group I teams for the next year.

Aisam who was trailing by a set last evening, fought back magnificently Monday morning to give Pakistan 1-0 lead beating Nik Rozborsek 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1). In what could be termed as one of the unexpected results, Aqeel Khan bounced back from pathetic first set loss to beat world No 260 Blaz Kavcic 0-6, 7-6 (6) and 6-4. Both Aqeel and Aisam then teamed up to beat Kavcic and Tom Kocevar-Desman 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Pakistan an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie. Both sides decided not to go ahead with the reverse singles in a tie that was already delayed for two days.

Following see saw battle against rain for three days that saw only 90 minutes of play Sunday with Aisam trailing 4-6, 4-4, Pakistan camp entering the court with fresh enthusiasm Monday morning. Aisam not only went on to win the second set, saving a match point he went on to beat Rozborsek courtesy to some powerful display of serve and volley game. The experience international raised the level of his game, making Slovenian player run for each point. After holding on their respective serves, the third set was decided on a tie break with Aisam completely outclassing Rozborsek to win the tie break 7-1. “I knew well even after losing the first set Sunday that I had a chance in the singles. My slow start in single was more due to the fact that I hardly play singles these days. Once I settled down I started playing aggressively and that worked,” Aisam said.

Pakistan leading tennis star said he was at ease in the third where he should have won the set well before the tie break. “Still I was happy that my efforts had put Pakistan 1-0 up in the important tie that was played against one of the leading European tennis playing nation.” Then came the turn of none other savior of Pakistan tennis Aqeel Khan. Pakistan No 1 lost the first set without putting up any reasonable show against the former top hundred player of the world Blaz Kavcic. The Slovenian who was considered as very strong player was all over Aqeel in the first and was set to make it 1-1 for his team when Pakistani staged a remarkable fight back. It was in the second set that Aqeel was seen playing his best game, matching with Blaz Kavcic in all departments. He was facing a match point when he survived through a powerful forehand down the line shot to take the set into the tie break.

In an extended tie break, Aqeel won 8-6 to take the second singles into third set. Pakistan No 1 by that time was possibly playing his peak game, breaking his opponent immediately and sending in four aces on his own serve to take 2-0 lead. Blaz Kavcic then started struggling to nullify the lead which never came as Aqeel put his country 2-0 up winning the third 6-4. In all he sent in 18 aces against 16 from his opponent. Aqeel also double faulted seven times against three by his opponent. “First set could have been a tight one, had I managed to play well on crucial stage. I just missed winning every point to go 6-0 down. I did my best not to repeat mistakes in the next two where I succeeded,” Following 50 minutes rest Aqeel again was on the court this time for the doubles in company of specialist Aisam. Slovenia fielded their best doubles pair in Kavcic and Tom Kocevar-Desman. But Pakistan pair who had experience of playing on grass, were always a better opponent and showed some exciting display of team work. After winning the first set courtesy to Kocevar-Desman serve break, the second set in the doubles was decided on a tie break where Pakistan were leading 5-0 with Slovenian pair was seen fighting back. In an extended tie break Pakistan won 8-6 to the delight of packed crowd.