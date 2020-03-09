Paramilitary force arrests 26 suspects

The Sindh Rangers during their targeted operations have arrested 26 suspects, including alleged dacoits.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said the Rangers soldiers conducted targeted raids in the Baldia Town, Garden, Baloch Colony, Sacchal, Awami Colony, Liaquatabad, Korangi Industrial Area, Sharifabad, Ferozeabad and Al-Falah areas where they apprehended 20 suspects.

They were identified as Amjad Ali, Ameen Rehman, Syed Imran Hussain Shah, Asadullah, Bilal Ahmed, Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Imran, Arsalan Ahmed, Nabeel Aziz, Asadullah, Faisal, Nasir Khan, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Asif, Syed Faizan Hussain, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abdul Hussain, Waseem Ishaq and Haroon.

They were allegedly involved in a number of crimes, including possession of illegal weapons, armed robberies, drug peddling and street crime.

The Rangers troops also conducted raids in Al-Falah, Jackson, Liaquatabad, Saddar and Sharea Faisal areas where they arrested six suspects, identified as Jibraan Majeed, Mehraj, alias Yousuf, Ijaz, alias Bhoora, Arshad Hussain, Gul Hassan and Muhammad Abbas.

They were allegedly involved in operating narcotics dens in their respective areas. The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from the possession of the suspects who were later handed over to the local police to initiate legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.