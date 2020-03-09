Nine die as passenger bus falls into AJK ravine

MUZAFFARABAD: At least nine people were killed and 12 others injured on Sunday when a passenger bus fell into a nullah in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Arja area.

Rescue officials after being informed rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and the injured from the nullah and shifted them to the hospital.

Police said that the passenger bus fell into the nullah while taking a sharp turn in Arja area of AJK. Four of the 12 injured are reportedly in critical condition in the hospital, said the rescue officials.

