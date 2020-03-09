Library for Nowshera

Despite claiming to change the fate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government needs to be told that there is not a single library in its main city (Nowshera Cantt). Students who want to read books are deprived of this opportunity.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is cordially requested to inaugurate a library in Nowshera as soon as he can.

Sohail Shah

Nowshera