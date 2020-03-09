close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
March 9, 2020

Library for Nowshera

Newspost

 
March 9, 2020

Despite claiming to change the fate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government needs to be told that there is not a single library in its main city (Nowshera Cantt). Students who want to read books are deprived of this opportunity.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is cordially requested to inaugurate a library in Nowshera as soon as he can.

Sohail Shah

Nowshera

