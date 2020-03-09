Library for Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Despite claiming to change the fate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government needs to be told that there is not a single library in its main city (Nowshera Cantt). Students who want to read books are deprived of this opportunity.
Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is cordially requested to inaugurate a library in Nowshera as soon as he can.
Sohail Shah
Nowshera
