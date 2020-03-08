Inauguration of signal-free corridor

KARACHI: Two leaders of the ruling PTI’s (Karachi chapter) brawled among themselves during the inauguration of the signal-free corridor earlier today.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurated the project at Sher Shah Suri road, where the ruling party’s Karachi leaders and MQM-P leaders were also present. Before the ribbon-cutting, PTI MNA Attaullah and former MPA Samar Ali Khan traded harsh words and engaged in brawl just to stand near the inauguration plate of the project, for a better picture. Other party workers and leaders had to intervene to prevent them coming to blows.

The trouble started when PTI leader Samar Ali jokingly remarked that everyone will be covered in the picture, Attaullah retorted that if his presence was irksome, he will leave. This led to verbal duel with Attaullah calling the other PTI leader ‘Do takkay ka admi (a worthless man).