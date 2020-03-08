Gomal University students to stage demo

PESHAWAR: The Muttahida Students Mahaz, Gomal University, has decided to stage a protest rally from Peshawar Press Club up to the provincial assembly building on Tuesday to press the government for the acceptance of their demands.

Talking to The News here on Saturday, former president of People’s Students Federation (PSF) Dr Sher Mohammad Wazir said that students from the University of Peshawar (UoP), Agriculture University and adjacent colleges would also accompany them along with members of various human rights organisations and civil society. He said that lawyers had also assured them of their support in their cause. The students of Gomal University have formed the Muttahida Students Mahaz and have been protesting for the acceptance of their demands. “We will also decide the date soon to move towards Islamabad if our demands are not met,” he added. The Mahaz includes People’s Students Federation (PSF), Tribal Students Organisation (TSO), Pakhtunkhwa Students Organisation, Marwat Students Society and Tehreek-e-Insaf Students Federation, led by their respective presidents, Dr Sher Mohammad Wazir, Khalid Khan, Zeeshan Bhittani, Sanaullah and Tehseenullah, respectively. They are leading the protest movement. He said the Mahaz welcomed the removal of Gomal University teachers in cases of sexual harassment of female students and corruption but added that no action was taken against the remaining members of the mafia.

Dr Sher Mohammad Wazir observed that the students had been protesting against the increase in fees, transport and hostel problems and corruption but no action was taken against anyone. “The students are demanding withdrawal of FIR against their fellows and relaxation in rules to save their precious time,” he added. He said the former university registrar had deposited the students’ scholarship fund in his personal account. The former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had allocated Rs10 million for the students’ scholarship but the money was not used for the welfare of students, he alleged.

The students’ leader observed that the authorities knew the existence of three main groups including Khattak lobby, Banochi lobby and Saraiki lobby at the university and it badly affects the education of students.