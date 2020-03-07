Coronavirus didn’t originate from China: experts

BEIJING: Healrh experts rejected rumours about coronavirus, stating that the investigation into virous where it was originated remains ongoing. There are three facts about the origin of the virus to refute rumors and misinformation about the disease.

According to a report, published by the China Economic Net on Friday, World-renowned medical journal The Lancet published an online statement rejecting claims that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin and condemning related "bioweapon" conspiracy theories.

Scientists from multiple countries have analysed genomes of the causative agent and "overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife, as have so many other emerging pathogens," said the statement.

The 27 experts said that "the rapid, open, and transparent sharing of data on this outbreak is now being threatened by rumours and misinformation around its origins." Reports says that origin of COVID-19 still unknown, not necessarily in China. The renowned respiratory expert Zhong Nanshanhe said the epidemic first appeared in China but did not necessarily originate from China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had made it clearly on several occasions that using COVID-19 as the name of the novel coronavirus disease was to prevent the use of other names that can be stigmatizing, such as those based on geographical location.