Sat Mar 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2020

Dr Raza Bhatti appointed VC

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2020

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh has appointed Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti as VC Shaikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur, for his residual period up to 28-11-2023.

Raza Bhatti has served five years in key administrative positions at the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, including Executive Director (August 2015 to February 2016), Member HRD and Member (O&P), and Member Human Resource Development (HRD).

Recently, he joined the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, after completing his five years’ deputation period in the Higher education Commission, Islamabad.

