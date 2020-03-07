Consent

In Pakistan, there is a debate going on these days about feminism and its objectives. Some critics have challenged the entire idea of women’s empowerment and blamed Pakistani feminists for the current social and cultural chaos. However, the idea of feminism is largely misunderstood in this male-dominated Pakistani society. The real purpose of the campaign boils down to a single word –‘consent’. Women who talk about the Mera Jism Meri Marzi slogan are referring to women having control over their own bodies, not being pushed or forced into certain things like harassment, rape and forced marriages etc.

Mostly women are not allowed to take decisions like the right to choose their better half and a majority of women are not allowed to decide their role in the public sphere. Empowering women is seen as if it would disturb our ideal family system. We need to stop misunderstanding the whole purpose behind the Aurat March.

Maryam Noor

Wah Cantt