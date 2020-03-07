‘456 educational institutions to be converted into STEM schools’

Islamabad : The Federal Government is going to convert 456 schools into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools this year and this number will be doubled next year, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology (S&T) Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the weeklong study tour and distribution of laptops among Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) 3rd batch students here, as the chief guest.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Chairman Maj. (Retd) Dr. Qaiser Majeed Malik, PSF Director Research Support Dr. Mirza Habib Ali, STFS Project Director Dr. Ahsan Feroze, PSF Secretary Dr. Raja Raziul Hasnain were also present on this occasion. Over 200 STFS 3rd batch students from across the country attended the ceremony. It is pertinent to mention that it was the third program of this series.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the talented students are guarantee to a prosperous Pakistan and distribution of laptops among the students is the renewal of the pledge that Pakistani nation made to the Founder of Pakistan Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The minister said that we have to make the scholarship system transparent and merit based. He advised the students to take extra care regarding novel corona virus and spread awareness in their respective areas.

He called upon the students to utilise their all energies for development of the country. Maj (r) Qaiser Majeed Malik, Chairman PSF in his welcome address highlighted the Foundation’s programmes. He said the Government of Pakistan has launched ‘Science Talent Farming Scheme’, which is being implemented through collaborative efforts of relevant organizations and stakeholders.

He said that PSF is playing a major role in this regard. The Chairman said that the students passionate towards science education, who have passed their Matric, SSC or Equivalent examinations in science subjects from the government educational institutions with at least 60% marks in Matric/Equivalent with at least 70% marks in science subjects, are being selected through specialized tests, Computer Based IQ tests, presentations and interviews for admission to selected outstanding colleges.

Maj (r) Dr. Qaiser Majeed Malik, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation distributes laptops among Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) students 3rd batch at a local hotel on Friday.