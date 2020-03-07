20 suspects held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted search operation in the jurisdiction of Golra a police spokesman said.

Under the supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan the search operation was also participated by SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan, personnels of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad.

The search operation was conducted in areas of sector F-12 and surroundings. The officials nabbed 20 suspects. They checked 200 persons by screening 150 houses.

During the operation officials nabbed a bootleggers namely Muhammad Yasir and recovered 155 bottles wine from him. While police teams impounded one vehicle and five bikes shifted to police station being driven without documents.

Case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security of the capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. “Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard” the DIG added.