Migrants, police in fresh clashes at Turkey-Greece border

PAZARKULE, Turkey: Brief clashes broke out at Turkey´s border with Greece on Friday, where thousands of refugees have been encouraged by Ankara to leave for the European Union. Greek police fired tear gas at migrants trying to break through the fence, who responded by throwing stones, according to AFP journalists at the scene. Calm was quickly restored, with hundreds of migrants sitting peacefully in front of the gates, chanting “peace”, “freedom” and “open the gates”. Makeshift camps for thousands of migrants have sprung up around the border since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week they would no longer be stopped from trying to leave the country. Many say they are being pushed to leave.