Investment, tourism promotion policy formulated: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office about the promotion of tourism and investment opportunities in the province as well as progress made on development projects at Fort Munro. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said a comprehensive policy of investment and tourism promotion has been formulated as both are interlinked and tourism-promotion also helps in increasing investment. He said the law and order was much better and there were ample investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

The chief minister ordered early preparation of master plan of Fort Munro adding that Fort Munro would be made a model tourist spot. Immediate steps should be taken for setting up museum, library and food-court and establishment of tram and Fort Munro chairlift projects should be reviewed as well. Similarly, identification of land for camping sites and Safari Park in Fort Munro be completed soon and report be submitted about the start of bus service from Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan to Fort Munro, he said.

The meeting decided in principle to operate the rest house in collaboration with the private sector. The chief minister directed that tourist-spot be developed at Marri area of Rajanpur and Chairman of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority be appointed as soon as possible. PBIT Chairman Sardar Tanvir Ilyas gave a briefing.

CONDOLENCES

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the sad demise of famous comedian Amanullah.

In a condolence message, he paid tributes to the artistic contributions of Amanullah adding that he was the uncrowned king of comedy and a chapter of comedy has ended with his death. Amanullah performed immortal roles in stage dramas that set popularity records, he added. The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.