‘Govt to create job opportunities’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Friday emphasised the government’s commitment to generate opportunities in the job market in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan by branding Pakistan’s potential of demographic richness.

Azhar said the government is committed to invest in the country’s huge demographic dividends and turn its immense potential into vibrant economy. “This will also enhance opportunities in the job market, generate revenues and put the country on path of development and prosperity,” he said, delivering the keynote address at the two-day ‘Thought Leaders Summit 2020’. British Council in Pakistan hosted the summit.

The economic affairs minister spoke on a variety of subjects ranging from creative economy to equality, inclusivity and enabling environment and reiterated the government’s resolve to turn all these challenges into opportunities.

Azhar said Pakistan could garner huge benefit from its demographic dividends. Other countries like Indonesia, Japan, China and India have taken advantage of their demographic potential “but unfortunately, Pakistan despite the fact it has world’s richest potential in that particular field, has not utilised it,” he added. “We need to brand our culture and heritage as small countries with limited sources are generating huge revenue by investing in creative economy.”

The minister said Pakistan has not performed well in the digital economy field too. Digital starts-ups usually begin with small and medium enterprises. Azhar said there is a need to enhance higher education budget particularly, development budget. “Though the development part of higher education is registering a considerable raise, yet it needs to be increased and the government is well aware of it.”

Amir Ramzan, country director of the British Council in Pakistan said the summit was aimed at bringing together stakeholders to initiate dialogue for improving socioeconomic status of Pakistanis, especially young people.