Power supply to 39 defaulters cut off

PESHAWAR: Power supply to 39 several defaulters has been disconnected in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa for non-payment of millions of rupees, especially in Khyber, Peshawar, Swat, Bannu, and Hazara-2 circles.

The action was taken on the direction of Power Division and Minister of Power Umer Ayub Khan, says a press release. Pesco has directed all defaulters to pay their outstanding arrears immediately, failing which their power supply would be disconnected without any further notice.

Meanwhile, directions of Pesco chief executive, Task Force teams along with police and Pesco personnel carried out an operation in the areas of 11 KV Sheikh Muhammadi feeder and removed more than 15 direct hooks in Kohat areas. Also, one span LT conductor was removed as used for direct hooks. The release said the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue as the practice causes financial losses to Pesco on the one hand and overburden the whole distribution system on the other, thus resulting in inconvenience to general public in the shape of power breakdowns.

Power shut down: Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud grid station March on 8 ,9 and 10 from 8am to 6pm, and as a result consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. Also, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on March 7, 9 and 11 between 9am and 3pm, and resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3, New Kohat Road, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, Sheikh Muhammadi, Banamari, Pishtakhara, Bara, Industrial, PAE Express, Wazir Bagh, Civil Quarters, Old Deh Bahadar, Murshid Abad, Abaseen, Sunehri Masjid, Nodeh Payan Steels feeders will face inconvenience.

The blackout from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on March 7 and 8 will affect the consumers of 11 KV Jail Express Steel feeder and the same at 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Pesco Colony grid station on March 7 and 8 between 9am and 3pm will inconvenience the consumers of 11 KV Shahibagh-1, Warsak-2, ICF-2 Steel feeders.