Fri Mar 06, 2020
BR
Bureau report
March 6, 2020

Teachers welcome probe into ICU anomalies

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Teaching Staff Association of the historic Islamia College University has welcomed Governor Shah Farman’s decision to constitute a General Inspection Team (GIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the university.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, the association also welcomed the vice-chancellor’s decision of reshuffling in the university administration. The teachers’ body considered Dr Tauqeer Alam as the main hurdle in the resolution of their problems. With his transfer from the office of the registrar of the university, they said, their problems would now be solved in an amicable manner.

