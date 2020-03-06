Multan Bar delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD: A 19-member delegation of the District Bar Association, Multan, headed by its President Muhammad Imran Rasheed Sulehri and comprising other office-bearers called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, in Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, welcomed the delegation, heard their issues and also shared his experience with them. He assured them to make efforts to resolve their issues.

They thanked the chief justice for sparing time for them and invited to visit Multan Bar. The chief justice of Pakistan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.