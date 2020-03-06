‘CPEC to be drug free corridor’

Islamabad : Minister of State for Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that Pakistan and China had decided to expand the scope of China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the world’s first drug-free corridor by linking safety modules with Russia, Iran, Tajikistan and other regional trade routes.

He said this while holding sideline meetings with delegation of China, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other regional countries in Vienna, Austria participating in 63rd session of Commission of Narcotic Drugs (CND) of United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC''s) .

During the meeting with the Russian delegation, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vision to make CPEC a drug free route.

Pakistan’s role as frontline state against drug trafficking and terrorism was recognized by the Russian officials in the meeting, said a message received here on Wednesday.

The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation for trainings law enforcement agencies'' personnel.

The Russians side appreciated the seriousness of Pakistan government in the matter affecting the humanity around the globe.

The Iranian authorities expressed their concern over the problem of Afghan opiates faced by Iran and Pakistan.

Iran showed its willingness to work with Pakistan in eradicating the inflow of drugs via land and sea by conducting joint border patrolling and naval exercises.