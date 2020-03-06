Two ‘robbers’ thrashed, handed over to police

KASUR: Locals overpowered two alleged robbers, thrashed them and then handed them over to police in village Sheikhum on Kasur-Kot Radha Kishan Road in the limits of Sheikhum police on Thursday. Reportedly the bandits barged into a cell phone shop at the village adda and held shopkeeper Muhammad Sadique and customers hostage. When the robbers were collecting cash, some customers overpowered them. Later, the locals took the gunmen to Sheikhum adda chowk where they thrashed them and handed them over to Sheikhum police.

BANDITS INJURE FOUR: Unidentified robbers Thursday shot at and injured four people in a dacoity bud at a goods transport adda on Multan Road in the limits of Pattoki police.

Three robbers barged into the office of a goods transport company on Multan Road and held owner Taj Din and three others. One of the robbers opened indiscriminate firing when some people tried to overpower them, leaving Taj Din, Ali Dogar, Wasiq Ali

and Ahmed Dogar wounded. The injured were rushed to THQ Hospital Pattoki where they were referred to Lahore Jinnah Hospital.