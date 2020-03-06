‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ is indecency: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said major opposition political parties should revisit their narrative and must rethink about the current gloomy situation in the country.

The JUI-F still stands for its commitments but the other side does not. He said he is fighting for the survival of the state instead of his personal rule.

Talking to journalists here at the Qasimul Uloom on Thursday, he said he is hopeful for future activism and realignments in opposition parties to block the present illegitimate rulers. He said the JUI-F staged 14 million marches in the past without interrupting traffic and normal life. The JUI-F still follows the path of Constitution and rule of law, but it cannot accept the present undemocratic and illegal government. He warned of disclosure of a secret agreement in coming days, settled between him and 'others' before dispersing the Azadi March in Islamabad. Those who inked the agreementwith him have shamefully deviated from their commitments, he said.

He said the PML-Q is just a shield because the agreement was done with someone else. He said the country is facing a critical financial crisis due to the present government as people are withdrawing deposits from banks and big industrial groups are shifting their business and capital abroad.

The economy is shirking, creating a flood of unemployment in the country, he said. Inflation is rising with increase in power and gas tariff.

The suicide rate has jumped to a high level and people across the country are suffering miserably due to ineligibility of rulers. Responding to a query about the Aurat March, he said he has little knowledge about the objectives of the Aurat March. “However, the slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi is indecency,” he said and added a few women want to impose western culture on majority of women. He smelt Zionist conspiracy behind the Aurat March.

Responding to a query about the United States and Afghan Taliban peace treaty, he said the entire world has welcomed the signing of treaty and it must continue. The peace treaty would bring peace not only in Afghanistan but also in the entire region.

The Afghan government and Taliban must demonstrate patience. The peace treaty would prove a step towards constant peace, he said, adding that some forces want to sabotage all efforts of peace building.