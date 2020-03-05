Owner, captain, head coach of Peshawar Zalmi calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy and owner Javed Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Wednesday.

Zalmi’s head coach Muhammad Akram and batting mentor Hashim Amla also attended the meeting. Prime minister congratulated Daren Sammy on receiving Pakistani honorary citizenship. He appreciated Sammy’s efforts in popularising Pakistan Super League (PSL). “The role you have played in bringing the PSL to Pakistan will be remembered. Javed Afridi always spoke high of you and your contributions for Pakistan cricket,” Imran Khan told Sammy.

The PM also welcomed South African legendary batsman Hashim Amla and wished him successes as Zalmi’s mentor.

The prime minister said that people of the country were happy that the entire edition of Pakistan Super League was being played in Pakistan. The huge presence of excited spectators during the PSL matches was encouraging and sent a positive message to the world about the country, the prime minister observed.