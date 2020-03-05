Ex-minister, others meet Pervaiz Elahi, join PML-Q

LAHORE: Noted political leaders hailing from different districts called on acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi, and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) at Governor's House here on Wednesday.

The leaders who joined the PML-Q included former Federal Minister Mushtaq Ahmad Cheema, Punjab Assembly former members Mian Asghar Jeeweka, Deewan Ikhlaq Ahmad, Khalid Gill, Rai Qadir, former Town Nazim Sajjad Haider, Sadaqat Khan Lodhi, Ziaullah Gujjar, Rehan Kissana, Haji Abdul Qadir, Arif Chema, Aamer Waraich and Khalid Pervez. PML-Q General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha, former MPA Arif Gill and other leaders were also present.

Welcoming the leaders to the party, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, “Our first priority is solution to the peoples’ problems. We do not waste time by indulging in levelling allegations on each other rather believe in politics of service.” He said, “Our works, not we, speak.”

When the PML-Q was in power that was an era of peoples’ service which the people still remember even today, he said. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that in the coming local government elections, those who newly joined the party would be fielded for important seats.