LAHORE: MP Gymkhana edged past General Akhtar Abdur Rehman Club by one wicket to move into the Qualifier Round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup Cricket Tournament.
Scores: Gen Akhtar Abdur Rehman Club 263/6 in 35 overs (Ayyan Ali 94, Asfnad Mehran 58, M Asad 23, Atiq Ahmad 20, Mohsin Irshad 4/43). MP Gymkhana 266/9 in 34.5 overs (Saad Ali 94, Faizan Ali 42, Mohsin Irshad 37, Abrar Hassan 30, Ayyan Ali 3/31, Asad Abass 2/44).
