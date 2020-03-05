close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2020

Thrilling win for MP Gym

Sports

Our Correspondent
March 5, 2020

LAHORE: MP Gymkhana edged past General Akhtar Abdur Rehman Club by one wicket to move into the Qualifier Round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup Cricket Tournament.

Scores: Gen Akhtar Abdur Rehman Club 263/6 in 35 overs (Ayyan Ali 94, Asfnad Mehran 58, M Asad 23, Atiq Ahmad 20, Mohsin Irshad 4/43). MP Gymkhana 266/9 in 34.5 overs (Saad Ali 94, Faizan Ali 42, Mohsin Irshad 37, Abrar Hassan 30, Ayyan Ali 3/31, Asad Abass 2/44).

