Minister for promoting quality research in higher education

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has stressed the need to promote quality research in higher education institutions for resolving social problems for the betterment of the country.

He was addressing the first-ever AMCAP Doctoral Spring School at Institute of Quality and Technology Management here on Wednesday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Programme Director Prof Dr Bushra Rehman, former PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin, Lahore College for Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, IQTM Director Prof Dr Usman Awan, Assistant Professor Fahad Mahmood, faculty members from various universities and PhD students participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Humayun said that the government wanted to produce graduates matching the level of first world country. He said that the government had a comprehensive plan to bring reforms in higher education sector and universities in remote districts were also being patronised. He said that the government was setting up research universities in all divisions that would work for betterment of institutions of higher learning in their relevant area. He said that the government was establishing universities in remote areas as well so that people of the locality could get education at their doorstep. He said that the government would introduce new programmes at associate colleges this year.

Addressing the conference, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that AMCAP Doctoral Spring School was a good initiative for the training of PhD scholars. He said that there were serious challenges in the field of communication and media studies which needed to be addressed. He said that the universities should come forward to play their role for resolving problems being faced by the country as well as society. He said that the administration was upgrading Institute of Communication Studies to Faculty of Communication and Media Studies and was also launching PU TV next week.

AMCAP Doctoral School Programme Director Prof Dr Bushra Rehman said that there were many common concerns in the field of media and communication and new challenges had emerged which needed to be explored and addressed. She said that AMCAP wanted to contribute and would arrange such activities in future. Dr Usman Awan said: “We should adopt multidisciplinary approach to resolve social problems.” Later, souvenirs were distributed among the guests.

PU improves ranking: Punjab University has achieved another milestone by improving its subject-wise ranking recently released by QS World University Rankings, one of the most prestigious institutions to rank universities across the globe.

According to the new ranking, PU has retained its position in Agriculture and Forestry subjects and remained among 251 to 300 top universities while significantly improved its position in the subjects of Physics and Astronomy and has been ranked among top 451-500 universities of the world. In 2019, PU was ranked among top 501 to 550 universities of the world in Physics and Astronomy.

Moreover, Punjab University has been ranked for the first time in two subjects i.e. business & management studies and Biological Sciences and PU had got position among top 451-500 and 501-550 universities respectively. PU also retained its position in chemistry and remained among top 501-550 universities. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has congratulated PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on this achievement.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, the minister said that Punjab University and other universities in Punjab would improve their international ranking further. He said that the policies of the PU vice chancellor were bringing fruit and he really deserved appreciation for bringing good news for Pakistan.