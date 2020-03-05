close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
March 5, 2020

Six-member OIC delegation gets briefing at LoC

March 5, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A six-member delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited Chakothi at the Line of Control (LoC) where they received a briefing on the situation there, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The delegation, headed by Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary General for Jammu and Kashmir, visited the LoC on Wednesday. The delegation was briefed on the situation along the LoC and Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) targeting innocent civilian population along the LoC.

The delegation thanked the Pakistan Army for the latest update along the LoC and the opportunity to see the situation for themselves.

