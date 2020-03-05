close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 5, 2020

Three medical stores sealed

Peshawar

A
APP
March 5, 2020

SARGODHA: Three medical stores were sealed for selling expired medicines and injections. On the direction of DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Drug Inspector Faheem Zia has sealed three medical stores in Tehsil Bhera for selling expired medicines and injections. The department also asked Secretary Quality Control Board for registration of FIRs against them. Talking to media, he said a strict action was also being taken against quacks in Tehsil Bhera

Latest News

More From Peshawar