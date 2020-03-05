Three medical stores sealed

SARGODHA: Three medical stores were sealed for selling expired medicines and injections. On the direction of DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Drug Inspector Faheem Zia has sealed three medical stores in Tehsil Bhera for selling expired medicines and injections. The department also asked Secretary Quality Control Board for registration of FIRs against them. Talking to media, he said a strict action was also being taken against quacks in Tehsil Bhera