BOK earns Rs1,306 million PAT for 2019

PESHAWAR: A meeting was told on Wednesday that the Bank of Khyber (BOK) had posted Rs1,306 million profit after tax (PAT) for the year ending on December 31, 2019.

The 160th meeting of the BoK Board of Directors was presided over by Shakeel Qadir Khan, KP’s additional chief secretary and chairman of the Board. The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary Atif Rehman, Maqsood Ismail Ahmad, Javed Akhtar, Asad Muhammad Iqbal and Rashid Ali Khan. The acting managing director, Ehsan Ullah Ehsan, was also present at the meeting. The Board was pleased to note that during the year 2019, the Bank’s deposits increased to Rs182,168 million whereas the investment stood at 146,911 million. A press release said an increase of 16% has been witnessed in the net advances of the Bank, which soared to Rs109,742 million as compared to Rs95,012 million of the previous year 2018. The Bank’s total assets reached Rs306,305 million registering an increase of 37% over year-end 2018, the release added.